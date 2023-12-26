CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC

Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $48,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVS traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. 319,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,679,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $93.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.59.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research raised CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

