Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Danaher by 100,144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,126,676 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,997,282 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,439,348,000 after buying an additional 2,398,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Danaher by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,029,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,366,677,000 after buying an additional 2,377,625 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of DHR opened at $230.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.07. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $247.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.