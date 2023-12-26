Daren Thayne Sells 6,690 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Domo Price Performance
Shares of DOMO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.
Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
Domo Company Profile
Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.
