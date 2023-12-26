Daren Thayne Sells 6,690 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total transaction of $66,097.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,131. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Domo Price Performance

Shares of DOMO opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $79.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domo

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 90.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

View Our Latest Report on Domo

Domo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.