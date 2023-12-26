Daseke’s (DSKE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.30 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Daseke from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 353,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,209. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Daseke has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $9.57. The company has a market cap of $376.19 million, a PE ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 1.84.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.50 million. Daseke had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 1.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Daseke by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daseke by 1,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Daseke by 167.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Daseke by 408.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, industrial and hazardous waste, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

