Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.68

Shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.68 and last traded at $49.41, with a volume of 19882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DASTY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dassault Systèmes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on DASTY

Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 17.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.4% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 1.5% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 41,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for mechanical and electronic printed circuit board design solutions, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.