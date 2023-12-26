David Baszucki Sells 103,846 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RBLX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 7,621,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,593,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,025,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Roblox by 2,473.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after buying an additional 6,330,861 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,151,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,035,000 after buying an additional 5,604,995 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Roblox by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,014,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,769,000 after buying an additional 4,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Roblox by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,368,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,455,000 after buying an additional 4,464,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

