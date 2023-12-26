David Baszucki Sells 103,846 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CEO David Baszucki sold 103,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $4,778,992.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Roblox Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE RBLX traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $46.38. 7,621,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,792,724. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $24.88 and a twelve month high of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 536.12% and a negative net margin of 42.54%. The firm had revenue of $839.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Roblox from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Roblox from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Roblox from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.
