DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $67.00

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.00 and last traded at $67.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on DCC from GBX 7,250 ($92.12) to GBX 6,520 ($82.85) in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get DCC alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DCC

DCC Price Performance

DCC Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

(Get Free Report)

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company operates through DCC Energy, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology segments. It sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas; markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides logistics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.