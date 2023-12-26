Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,690 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded down $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $690.32. 120,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,104. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $382.56 and a 12-month high of $723.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $2.41. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 23.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 7,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.50, for a total transaction of $4,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total transaction of $2,348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares in the company, valued at $4,747,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,917 shares of company stock valued at $16,516,349. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $709.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.