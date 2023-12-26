Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Increased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,975,565,000 after purchasing an additional 83,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after purchasing an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.
Deere & Company Stock Up 1.4 %
DE stock traded up $5.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.25. The stock had a trading volume of 426,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,054. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.68. The company has a market capitalization of $112.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.
Deere & Company Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.96%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About Deere & Company
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
