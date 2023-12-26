Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.91

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.91 and last traded at $35.91, with a volume of 4101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $685.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

About Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF

The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.

