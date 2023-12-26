Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.67

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.67 and last traded at $21.67, with a volume of 346 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

Demant A/S Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S operates as a hearing healthcare and audio technology company in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is involved in the manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, and diagnostic products and services.

