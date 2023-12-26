Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.29

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $27.29, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on DWVYF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Derwent London from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,070.00.

Get Derwent London alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Derwent London

Derwent London Price Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.