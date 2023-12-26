Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $18.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.53. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 2.50.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 8.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.00%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 122.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 664,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,510,000 after buying an additional 365,505 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 369,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,812,000. 55.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

