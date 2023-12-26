DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.21

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 64737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

DiamondHead Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 846.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,511,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,488 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in DiamondHead by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,243,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 188,241 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DiamondHead by 159.3% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in DiamondHead during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,656,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiamondHead Company Profile

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.