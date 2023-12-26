Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $20,525,000.

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

