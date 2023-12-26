Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Bought by GEM Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

GEM Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAIFree Report) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,923 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 3.5% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,860,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4,032.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,120,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,977 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 305.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,389,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,491 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5,451.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 964,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,351,000 after purchasing an additional 947,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth $20,525,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $28.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.