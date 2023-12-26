Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV) Shares Acquired by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,209 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

DISV stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.64. 297,844 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.