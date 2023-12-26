Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $29.29

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.29 and last traded at $29.27, with a volume of 151742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.19.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.
Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile
The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.