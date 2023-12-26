Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) is GEM Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

GEM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 7.1% of GEM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. GEM Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 801,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 114,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $263,000.

NYSEARCA:DFUS opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.21.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

