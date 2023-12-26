Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.12

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 106732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.
Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.
Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFAS. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,190,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $622,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,009,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter.
About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF
The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.
