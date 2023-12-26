Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.33

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.33 and last traded at $33.33, with a volume of 226139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.18.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

