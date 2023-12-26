Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.58

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.57, with a volume of 156920 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DUHP. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 53,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.