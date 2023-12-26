Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $27.06

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.06 and last traded at $27.06, with a volume of 84546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.94.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.32.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

