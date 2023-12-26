Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Holdings Increased by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.38. 81,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,866. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.01 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.