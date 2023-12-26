Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.47

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 112155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 275,517 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

