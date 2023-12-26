Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.47

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.46, with a volume of 112155 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.00.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFSV. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,482,000 after buying an additional 275,517 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 64,154.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,994 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 39.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 36,538 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.