Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.50

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 4848913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.62.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Trading Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXS. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $50,515,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,172,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after acquiring an additional 931,858 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,404,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,202,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 439,995 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

