Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $61.43. 97,926 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 170,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.10.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRON. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, research analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel Rahul Khara sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $247,989.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 77,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $4,895,322.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,515,834 shares in the company, valued at $95,194,375.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $9,360,433. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Disc Medicine by 134,000.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Disc Medicine during the second quarter valued at about $114,000.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

