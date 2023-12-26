Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.54

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.54 and last traded at $24.51, with a volume of 27719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Disco Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65.

Disco Company Profile

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

