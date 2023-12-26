Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.67

Shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.67 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 38428 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.46.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,830,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,652,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $458,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

