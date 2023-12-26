Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Shares Gap Down to $31.95

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.95, but opened at $29.95. Distribution Solutions Group shares last traded at $31.74, with a volume of 1,961 shares.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.77 and a beta of 0.76.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.08). Distribution Solutions Group had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $438.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Distribution Solutions Group by 100.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 276,133 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 111.7% in the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,558,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc operates as a specialty distribution company in Chicago, North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides distribution solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO). It operates through three segments: Lawson; TestEquity; and Gexpro Services.

