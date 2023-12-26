Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.80

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.80 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 341642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $901.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is -3.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 325.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,358,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,434,000 after buying an additional 13,274,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,054,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 406.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,826,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676,808 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1,940.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,993,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,227,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,757,000 after buying an additional 2,192,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

DHC is a real estate investment trust focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location. As of September 30, 2023, DHC's approximately $7.2 billion portfolio included 376 properties in 36 states and Washington, DC, occupied by approximately 500 tenants, and totaling approximately 9 million square feet of life science and medical office properties and more than 27,000 senior living units.

