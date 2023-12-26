DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Acquired by Kessler Investment Group LLC

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. DocuSign makes up approximately 2.6% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after buying an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,574,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,359 shares during the period. Finally, Newlands Management Operations LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 4,122,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,254,225.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $12,192,084.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,254,225.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 701,526 shares of company stock valued at $31,778,383. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Price Performance

Shares of DocuSign stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. 577,837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,012,628. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.79. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

