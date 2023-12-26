Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Dollar General by 21.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.28. The stock had a trading volume of 633,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,015. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.67. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

