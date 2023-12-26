Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,935 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 42.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,725,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,055,000 after acquiring an additional 24,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after acquiring an additional 612,938 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $110.01 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 303,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,163,355. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.5039 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

