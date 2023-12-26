Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Buys 197 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $95.88. 604,127 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

