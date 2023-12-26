Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $1.80 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 812 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.7% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,886 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 29,965 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Northland Securities increased their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.42. 11,691,821 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,699,762. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.95. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.73 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

