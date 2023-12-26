Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $16.59 Million Stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 15.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned 0.38% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $16,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock remained flat at $44.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,857. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $40.86 and a 12 month high of $46.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

