Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 277.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $292.09. 158,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,700,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,245 shares of company stock worth $3,925,912. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

