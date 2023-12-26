Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. cut its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the quarter. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up 5.0% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. owned about 1.33% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 4,231.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:BALT traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.52. 59,548 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04.

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

