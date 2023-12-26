Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,773,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,995 shares during the quarter. Donaldson makes up about 1.4% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $165,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,086,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,540,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Donaldson by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Donaldson by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 16,170 shares in the company, valued at $994,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $65.60 on Tuesday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $66.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

