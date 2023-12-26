DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Position Cut by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,627,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432,611 shares during the period. DraftKings accounts for about 3.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $430,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 16.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 74,007 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 227.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $267,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 47.5% during the third quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,351,610. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $5,422,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,325,725.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $5,422,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,811,351 shares in the company, valued at $103,325,725.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $3,780,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 652,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,389,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Further Reading

