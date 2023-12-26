DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 91.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 530,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 227.6% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DKNG. Argus boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

DraftKings Trading Down 0.6 %

DKNG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,357,082. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.69 and a 12 month high of $39.35.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 96.17% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,820,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $8,507,123.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 3,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $109,508.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,820,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,450,224.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock valued at $87,716,006. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.