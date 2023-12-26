Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on January 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0622 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $7.48 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,569. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust
