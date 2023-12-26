Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (DRREF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 15th

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

OTCMKTS DRREF traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.95. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387. Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$5.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns an initial portfolio of 16 garden-style multi-residential properties, consisting of 3,432 units primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States.

