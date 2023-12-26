DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 19th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHT.UN stock traded up C$0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.63. The company had a trading volume of 34,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,584. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of C$7.07 and a 52 week high of C$13.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

