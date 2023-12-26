Drone Delivery Canada (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 11,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 34,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Drone Delivery Canada Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.21.

Drone Delivery Canada Company Profile

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements a commercial drone-based logistics platform in Canada and internationally. The company's logistics infrastructure solution is an integrated turnkey logistics platform, which include industrial-grade drones, automated DroneSpot depots, automated battery management systems, a detect and avoid radar system, and proprietary FLYTE software to integrate various components into a solution.

