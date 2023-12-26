Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $230.06 and last traded at $230.27. 139,536 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 614,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $188.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.78.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Duolingo Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Meese sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $7,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,048,499.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,725 shares of company stock valued at $75,352,140. Company insiders own 19.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the second quarter worth $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.