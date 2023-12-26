Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Shares Gap Down to $31.05

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.05, but opened at $30.41. Dutch Bros shares last traded at $30.78, with a volume of 697,142 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays cut their price objective on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Dutch Bros from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.90.

Dutch Bros Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 776.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 2.39.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $264.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.19 million. On average, analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 1,293,926 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total transaction of $37,963,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tsg7 A. Management Llc sold 5,641,152 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $158,854,840.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,630,290 shares of company stock valued at $217,801,636 over the last three months. 49.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 2.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 61.4% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 87.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.

