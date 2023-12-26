Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN) Shares Gap Up to $12.65

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.65, but opened at $13.06. Dyne Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 30,732 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Dyne Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market cap of $765.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Dyne Therapeutics (NYSE:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.16). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $28,559.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,220.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dyne Therapeutics news, insider Richard William Scalzo sold 2,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total value of $28,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,220.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 9,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $73,548.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 94,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,864 shares of company stock valued at $164,887 over the last quarter. 32.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 49.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 72.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 95.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

