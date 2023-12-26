Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DX. Jonestrading reduced their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital Stock Performance

Shares of DX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.72. The stock had a trading volume of 783,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,437. The firm has a market cap of $720.59 million, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. Dynex Capital has a 12-month low of $9.57 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 7.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dynex Capital by 17.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at about $645,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 43,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.