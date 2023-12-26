DZ Bank Downgrades Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

DZ Bank lowered shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $495.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NFLX. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $452.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $486.76 on Friday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 0.8% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% in the second quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

